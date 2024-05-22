Priyanka Chopra Stuns In $43 Million Exquisite Necklace At An Event, Nick Jonas’s Reaction Is No-miss

The Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra never fails to dazzle with her grandeur wherever she goes. The actress made a grand entrance on the red carpet of a star-studded event in Rome. The event was graced by the presence of Hollywood actors like Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and others, adding to the glamour and excitement of the occasion. And Priyanka, as always, made a statement appearance.

Priyanka Chopra’s Stylish Appearance At An Event

The Citadel actress donned a black-and-white off-shoulder gown that looked oh-so-breathtaking. With the fitting white bodice featuring a distinct off-shoulder pattern followed by a flowy black bottom, this black gown was a masterpiece that Priyanka effortlessly carried at the event. But that’s not all! It was her too-expensive necklace that caught the eyeballs.

This necklace was not just any piece, but a rare creation boasting around 140 carats of diamonds. It took a staggering 2,800 hours to complete, a testament to its exclusivity and luxury. This masterpiece comes with a hefty price tag of $43 Million, further emphasizing its rarity.

Reacting to Priyanka’s grandeur and beauty, her husband, Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, shared her photo and called her “Wow (with a heart popping out emoji).”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 in an intimate, lavish ceremony in Rajasthan. Later, in January 2022, they welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Malti Marie, through surrogacy.