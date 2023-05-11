Priyanka Chopra talks about her relationships before she got married to Nick Jonas, read

Priyanka Chopra opens up on how she has been becoming ‘self-destructive’ before her relationship with Nick Jonas. She mentioned that she was becoming invisible in the realm, read below-

Priyanka Chopra has been making proud ever since she headed off as the global star. With her back to back Hollywood projects, the actress has been making quite the buzz with her professional front. However, while we today celebrate PeeCee’s head up successful career, the actress had to face quite a lot of struggles in her life in regards of her romantic relationships before Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra on her relationships

Talking about her relationships before marrying, she said, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set. I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship.”

She added, “The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself. I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that’s fine because, you know, that’s what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you’ve got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home,”

Blaming the patriarchal society, PeeCee said, “there’s a normalcy around the man eating first and then women.”

However, it didn’t take long for PeeCee to realise that what she was heading at was self-destructive. She said, “I reached a point in my life where I was like, what the f*** are you doing? Like, this is getting self-destructive at this point when I had to choose me, I had to be like I don’t owe no one anything except my family and myself, the people who truly love me. When you are in relationships where you stop recognising who you are, you stop having your own identity, or you stop knowing what is it what you want for yourself, what your goals are, then you are invisible. And, I just started feeling invisible in my relationships.” As quoted by the Indian Express.

She went on to heap praise for her husband Nick Jonas in the row and mentioned how he always makes her feel seen and loved.