Priyanka Chopra wants daughter Malti Marie to ‘like her’, read

Priyanka Chopra expressed her desire for her daughter, Malti Marie, to see and appreciate her in strong, empowering female roles. When asked if it was important to her that Malti sees her in these roles one day, Priyanka shared her thoughts on their relationship.

Priyanka expressed her hope that her connection with her daughter goes beyond her professional career. She wants Malti to see the choices she has made throughout her journey in the entertainment industry and feel proud of them. However, Priyanka also emphasized the importance of having a genuine bond with her daughter, where Malti simply enjoys spending time with her as a person and not just as a successful actress.

We can hear interviewer asking Peecee, “Is it important for you that Malty sees you in these badass, empowering female roles one day?” To this, Priyanka replied, “I hope that her relationship with me will be outside of my job, you know? And I do think that. I hope you know, when she sees the trajectory of the choices I’ve made over time, that she’s like proud of my choices. But I I think I would really like.” She added, “Her to like me just like, you know, be like, oh, I love hanging out with my mom because I was like that till I became a teenager. Then I did not want to hang with my mom. But till then I loved hanging with my parents and so far she does too.”

Here take a look at the video-

Sharing the exclusive video, Access Hollywood said, “This answer is the most pure, precious thing 🥹 #PriyankaChopra reveals how she wants her daughter to view her leading female roles, like on #CitadelOnPrime.”

Well we do agree to that!

Reactions

One wrote, “I love her answer.. I love how her answer did not stray into the topic of feminism whxih I felt the interviewer was trying to do with this question, trick her into talking abt women empowerment instead of he relationship with her daughter but she answered so perfectly, she talked abt her daughter and abt what kind of relationship she wants to have with her daughter..coz the qsn was abt her daughter and not women empowerment and she can talk abt women empowerment later and not use he!r child to talk abt it ! Perfect wise answer!! ❤️🔥”

Another wrote, “I’m sure she’ll like her mother 💜💫 PC is an amazing woman & an amazing person 💫”