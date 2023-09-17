Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nick Jonas For Birthday With Kiss And A Heartfelt Note Saying, 'Greatest Joy Of Life'

Priyanka Chopra‘s husband and Hollywood singer Nick Jonas had a busy birthday as he performed at an event called The Tour on Saturday night. His beloved wife, Priyanka Chopra, attended the event to cheer the birthday boy. Photos and clips from the event are already making rounds on the internet. Priyanka shared an adorable set of pictures with a heartfelt note for her husband on her social media handle.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, And Malti Marie’s Adorable Photos

Citadel actress shares pictures with her sweet little family, beginning with a mushy selfie where she is kissing Nick Jonas on his cheeks. In the next photo, the duo posed for the camera in stunning looks. The actress also shared unseen photos of Nick, where the singer can be seen playing golf while Priyanka posed beside the gold cart. Last but not least, she also shared the adorable picture of Nick feeding his little girl, Malti Marie. Undoubtedly, Priyanka treated her fans with some interesting insights.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra, in her caption, expressed her love and fondness for Nick Jonas in a heartfelt message. In the caption, she mentioned that Nick Jonas is the greatest joy of her life. Further, she expressed how the singer has pushed her for better, and he has shown peace that she could never have imagined. And lastly, she wished him a very happy birthday and prayed that all his wishes would come true.

“Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can… I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby,” Priyanka Chopra quoted.

