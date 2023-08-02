Priyanka Chopra With Daughter Malti Marie 'Look For Super Moon' On London Streets

The Desi girl Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas and the duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January 2022. The actress is currently enjoying parenthood with her little Malti Marie. Today the diva shared pictures of star gazing with her daughter on the streets of London, United Kingdom.

Priyanka Chopra’s Cozy Time With Malti Marie

The fashionable actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared the super cool pictures. In the images, the mother-daughter duo can be seen heading out in the night on the streets of London to experience the phenomenon of the super moon, which occurred on 1st August. The duo was out on the streets in front of Nick and Priyanka’s house in London.

Priyanka Chopra, facing the back towards the camera, held her daughter in her hand in both pictures. The actress wore a white top paired with a cozy jacket and trousers. At the same time, Malti was bundled up in peach colored winter outfit. The little one raised her hand and pointed toward the sky. The actress regularly shares adorable cute pictures of her daughter with her fans. Thanks to Priyanka, who often treats her fans with a glimpse of her personal life.

