Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna Is Proud As K-pop Aoora Recreates The Scene From ‘The Couple Song,’ Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films in 2024. Ever since the announcement of the film, it has been in the headlines for some or the other reason. However, in the past few days, the film’s second song, ‘The Couple Song,’ has been making a buzz about whether celebrities are recreating the scene or fans are making entertaining videos. And now the newest person grooving to the song is famous K-pop singer Aoora, who made Rashmika Mandanna feel proud.

On Wednesday, Rashmika shared a video on her Instagram story posted by the popular K-pop singer Aoora as he recreates the ‘The Couple Song’ scene with his girl gang. On his Instagram handle, Aoora shared a video grooving to the Pushpa 2 song with a group of girls, and they beautifully recreated the dance steps and the whole scene, making it a treat to the eyes. Sharing the video, the K-pop singer wrote, “K-pop Sami with Kpop Srivelli @x.in_official.”

Sharing the video on her story, Rashmika expressed her joy and pride with the text, saying, “Damn you guys are, Aria, you make us very, very proud! (With several fire and heart emojis).”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is the second installment of the Pushpa film series and the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The Telugu-language action drama was written by Sukumar under his banner Sukumar Writings. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produced the film under their banner, Mythri Movie Makers.