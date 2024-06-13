Raashii Khanna Turns’ Regal Beauty’ In Black Silk Saree With Strapless Blouse

Raashii Khanna, a lovely B’Town beauty, is not just an actress but also a huge fashion lover. Her unwavering confidence in wearing luxurious outfits is extremely inspirational. The actress again wowed fans with her style in her most recent Instagram feed. This time, she showcases her ethnic appearance style by donning a beautiful saree. Please take a peek at her outfit below!

Raashii Khanna’s Silk Saree Photos-

In an Instagram post, the actress stuns in an ethnic ensemble for an award show, where she was honored as the ‘Most Popular Face of the Year.’ The black saree with delicate gold threadwork patola style buttas and a gold border accentuated her graceful silhouette. The saree’s pallu, draped over the right shoulder in a pleated form and falling on the front, added fascination to her look. The black strapless sweetheart neckline and floral patterned blouse enhance her ethereal charm. The outfit from Wrap n Weft has a price value of Rs. 89,250.

Raashii’s Accessories And Hairstyle-

Raashii’s fashion sense radiates as she complements her attire with a gold choker, rings, and bangles. Her hair, styled in a middle-part tied braided hairdo with earlocks, draws attention to her outfit. She completes her edgy look with subtle eye makeup and creamy pink lips. Raashii’s fashion choices are always a hit. In the photos, the actress showcases her ethnic beauty by striking poses for the photoshoot.

