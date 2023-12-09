Radhika Madan Looks ‘Desi Girl’ In Ruffle Floral Saree With Sensuous Blouse

The stunning Radhika Madan recently embraced her ethnicity in a never-before-seen avatar. The beauty opted for an Indian floral saree with a trendy ruffle pattern. Her glam in the beautiful ensemble was such that we couldn’t resist. Her glam in the desi-girl saree is more than just wow. Let’s have a closer look at her gorgeousness below.

Radhika Madan’s Floral Saree Look

Super gorgeous! Radhika always rocks her appearance, and this one is no exception. The actress wore a beautiful yellow floral saree from the shelves of Paulmi and Harsh. The garden print on the beautiful pleated saree with the ruffle edges looks nothing short of wow. She pairs her look with a matching plunging neckline blouse, sleeveless hands, and small stone embellishments. Radhika has a knack for ruling with her styling.

The Angrezi Medium ditched heavy accessories and opted for colorful medium-size jhumkas and matching bangles. Her sleek hairstyle complements her Desi-ness. The pink eye shadow, rosy cheeks, and pink lips contrast with her yellow sunshine look. The black bindi gives her a desi touch, making her look nothing short of a dream girl in this desi avatar. In the photos, she flaunts her aadaye, leaving fans mesmerized.

Did you like Radhika Madan's floral saree look?