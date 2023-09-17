Radhika Madan Makes A Case For Subtle Style In Ivory Satin Saree With Plunging Blouse And Gold Ornaments

Hold your seats, folks, because Radhika Madan is here to make you go awestruck with her subtle style in traditional flair. This time, the actress brings the elegance of a six-yard drape with a modern twist, making it more sensuos.

Radhika Madan In Ivory Saree

Uff! That’s the reaction after watching Radhika in the latest avatar. This ivory satin saree gives her a comfort style with a subtle look. The long fringe details around the border of her saree add modern-day glam. She pairs the drape with a plunging neckline motif embellished see-through blouse. The open neckline defines Radhika’s beautiful collarbones. The actress embraces her ethnicity, flaunting her curves. This ivory saree is from @theohailakhanofficial.

How To Create Drama In Subtle Style

Create drama in the elegance of an ivory six-yard saree, pairing it with a minimalistic makeover. The small tear crop gold earrings and gold bracelet give her a statement appearance. Her smokey eyes create drama. The edgy cheekbones are blushed properly, adding sophistication. The nude lips complement her simplicity.

For the Lokmat’s most stylish award, the actress graced the red carpet in the elegance of a six-yard drape. The actress embraced her beauty in the minimal adorns in the series of photos.

Did you like Radhika Madan’s subtle look in her saree? Let us know in the comments box.