Radhika Madan Makes A Case For Subtle Style In Ivory Satin Saree With Plunging Blouse And Gold Ornaments

Radhika Madan is known to slay with her unique choices. The diva shared new photos on Instagram, making a case for subtle style in an ivory satin saree with a plunging blouse. Check out photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 Sep,2023 20:40:28
Hold your seats, folks, because Radhika Madan is here to make you go awestruck with her subtle style in traditional flair. This time, the actress brings the elegance of a six-yard drape with a modern twist, making it more sensuos.

Radhika Madan In Ivory Saree

Uff! That’s the reaction after watching Radhika in the latest avatar. This ivory satin saree gives her a comfort style with a subtle look. The long fringe details around the border of her saree add modern-day glam. She pairs the drape with a plunging neckline motif embellished see-through blouse. The open neckline defines Radhika’s beautiful collarbones. The actress embraces her ethnicity, flaunting her curves. This ivory saree is from @theohailakhanofficial.

Radhika Madan Makes A Case For Subtle Style In Ivory Satin Saree With Plunging Blouse And Gold Ornaments 852656

Radhika Madan Makes A Case For Subtle Style In Ivory Satin Saree With Plunging Blouse And Gold Ornaments 852657

Radhika Madan Makes A Case For Subtle Style In Ivory Satin Saree With Plunging Blouse And Gold Ornaments 852658

How To Create Drama In Subtle Style

Create drama in the elegance of an ivory six-yard saree, pairing it with a minimalistic makeover. The small tear crop gold earrings and gold bracelet give her a statement appearance. Her smokey eyes create drama. The edgy cheekbones are blushed properly, adding sophistication. The nude lips complement her simplicity.

For the Lokmat’s most stylish award, the actress graced the red carpet in the elegance of a six-yard drape. The actress embraced her beauty in the minimal adorns in the series of photos.

Did you like Radhika Madan’s subtle look in her saree? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

