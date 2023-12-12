Radhika Madan pens note of gratitude as she grabs best actor award for ‘Aditi’

Actress Radhika Madan is beaming with pride as she clinches the Best Actor Award for her compelling role as ‘Aditi’ in the film “Kacchey Limbu.” The talented star took to her Instagram handle to share the delightful news, accompanied by stunning pictures that showcase her in an elegant white gown. With a celebrity-inspired pulled-back and gelled hairstyle, Radhika exudes glamour as she holds the well-deserved award, completing her look with pink eyeshadow and nude lips.

In her heartfelt note of gratitude, Radhika reflects on the significance of her character, Aditi, in the web original film. She expresses her appreciation for the nostalgic journey the film took her on, capturing the essence of her childhood experiences. Radhika mentions, “My brothers dragged me to play cricket with them every single day! The welcome mat was our wicket, Britannia bat was the coolest thing you could own.” The actress goes on to share how playing cricket on different pitches in various front and backyards allowed her to relive those cherished memories.

Radhika extends her thanks to director Yogi, acknowledging his role in helping her tap into the power of nostalgia. She expresses gratitude to the film’s team, including Shobha Iyer Sant, Sanjay Ram, Neha Anand, and Pranjal NK, for their belief in the project. The actress also appreciates her co-actors Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra, recognizing them as the best comrades.

The note concludes with Radhika Madan inviting fans to experience the magic of “Kacchey Limbu” on the Jio Cinema app if they haven’t already. The actress’s genuine appreciation for the film’s journey and her dedication to the character of Aditi resonates with her followers, making this award even more special for Radhika and her fans.