Radhika Madan’s Floral Skirt-Top Is Apt For Brunch Date, Take Goals

Radhika Madan is one of the stunning beauties in town who never ceases to make heads turn with her fashion moments. From stunning shimmery dresses to divine traditional salwar to bossy pantsuits to bodycon dresses and classic sarees, she can pull every look to perfection. And her floral skirt top is apt for a brunch date.

Radhika Madan’s Floral Skirt-Top

Absolutely wow! Radhika Madan knows how to rule over hearts. Her today’s dump in Instagram in a floral skirt top looks gorgeous. The diva wore a white plunging neckline bralette and a matching mini skirt. The blue floral print looks refreshing. The comfy co-ord set is complemented with a cropped jacket. Her curvy figure and style combine well, creating a trendy look.

The lightweight and enchanting appearance of the outfit makes it apt for a brunch date. Radhika styles her hair with a messy, open hairstyle. With the dangle earrings, she gives her look a refreshing touch. Her minimal makeup and nude lips look gorgeous. Throughout the photos, the actress rules over hearts with her striking poses.

