Radhika Madan’s ‘Wow’ Moments In Tie-dye Co-ord Set, See Photos

Radhika Madan is breaking the trend of classy co-ord set with her refreshing look in the latest photoshoot. In the chill weather of winter, the Angrezi Medium actress looks like a ray of sunshine in a colourful outfit. Known to slay her style wherever she goes, Radhika once again makes us fall for her.

Radhika Madan’s Tie-dye Outfit Look

Wow, wow and just wow! Radhika Madan has the knack to pull off every look to perfection. And the latest co-ord set glam in is no exception. The actress dons a colourful tie-dye co-ord set from ‘The IASO’ clothing brand. The outfit includes a yellow colour tie-dye strapless corset top paired with matching cargo pants, creating a blissful view. In this avatar, Radhika Madan looks bold and beautiful, making us fall for her beauty.

Not only that! Radhika Madam opts to elevate her charm in the breezy makeover. She styles her hair in open, soft curls, complementing her simplicity. Her pink eye shadow accentuates her beautiful eyes. In contrast, the rosy cheeks and pink lips complement her enchanting glam. Lastly, with the golden hoop earrings, she completes her wow look.

Throughout the photoshoot, Radhika Madan poses candidly and boldly, accentuating her beauty in the breezy clicks. Her flawless glow is making us fall for her beauty.

Did you like Radhika Madan’s wow moments in her tie-dye outfit? Drop your views in the comments.