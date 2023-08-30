Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style

Raksha Bandhan, the festival that celebrates the timeless bond between siblings, is a momentous occasion in India, and Bollywood stars are no exception when it comes to cherishing this special relationship. All renowned celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, Aashika Bhatia, and Varun Dhawan, took to their social media platforms to share glimpses of their heartwarming Raksha Bandhan celebrations, spreading love and joy with their fans.

Sara Ali Khan

The ever-adorable Sara Ali Khan showcased her sweet bond with her brothers as she shared snapshots of the joyful Rakhi tying ceremony. The actress shared an adorable picture with the entire family, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh and Inaaya.

Kangana Ranaut

The fierce and talented Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother, Aksht Ranaut. The pictures exuded warmth as they captured the essence of their sibling love, reminding us that family bonds are unbreakable.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty went all smiles as she posed with her brother for the special day. Celebrating with joy and love, the pictures gave off nothing but sibling goals.

Aashika Bhatia

Young and vibrant Aashika Bhatia celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother, radiating infectious joy as they shared this special moment. Their smiles spoke volumes about the camaraderie they share.

Varun Dhawan

The charismatic Varun Dhawan, known for his on-screen charm, celebrated the festival with his family. He shared a photodump from the celebrations on social media handle.

Raksha Bandhan: A Celebration of Sibling Love

Raksha Bandhan, often referred to as the “Festival of Protection,” is a day of profound significance in India. On this auspicious occasion, sisters tie a sacred thread, known as rakhi, on their brothers’ wrists, symbolizing love, protection, and the promise of lifelong support. In return, brothers pledge to safeguard and care for their sisters, forging a bond that transcends time and distance. Raksha Bandhan serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring strength and unbreakable unity that defines sibling relationships, a celebration of love that touches hearts across the nation.