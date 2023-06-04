Rakul Preet Singh blooms like sun amidst the turquoise

Get ready to catch the wanderlust bug because Rakul Preet Singh is taking us on a virtual vacation to the stunning Maldives! This gorgeous actor has jetted off to the island paradise and is making us green with envy with her breathtaking pictures. From lounging on pristine white sand beaches to diving into crystal-clear blue waters, Rakul is living the dream and she wants us all to know it.

Her contagious smile and carefree spirit are infectious, making us yearn for a tropical escape of our own. So, grab your imaginary sunglasses and join Rakul Preet Singh on this virtual getaway, where the only worry on our minds is which beach activity to indulge in next. The Maldives has never looked more inviting, thanks to Rakul’s picture-perfect moments that are making us crave some vitamin sea and sandy toes!

Rakul Preet dropped a stunning series

In her recent series of pictures, we can see Rakul Preet wearing a stylish tangerine cutout bodycon gown. The actress completed the look with no makeup look and left her wavy tresses all open. Sharing the happy-to-go moments on her social media handle, the diva wrote, “Mermaid 🍊🧡@makeplansholidays @patinamaldives #makeplansholidays #patinamaldives”

