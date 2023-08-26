Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk

Rakul Preet Singh, the ever-stylish diva, recently graced her social media with a splash of elegance, and boy, did she dazzle! Decked up in a stunning red chand buta saree by Raw Mango, she turned heads and left us all in awe. This Telugu ammayi (Telugu girl) knows how to rock the traditional look like a pro.

Rakul paired her resplendent saree with a sleek, pulled-back low bun, exuding sophistication and grace. But wait, the glamour didn’t stop there! She adorned herself with gorgeous chandbalis in gold and a collection of stylish golden bracelets, adding the perfect touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

What’s more, her makeup was tastefully minimal, letting the rich beauty of the Varanasi silk saree shine through. It’s a look that effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary style.

In her own words, Rakul Preet shared this enchanting photoshoot with the caption “Telugu ammayi.”

As for the saree itself, this ‘Chand Buta’ red Varanasi silk brocade is a masterpiece from Raw Mango. It gracefully incorporates weightless ornamentation through motifs of chand buti or the crescent moon, taking inspiration from textile archives dating back to the late 18th century. It’s a piece of art that not only celebrates tradition but also showcases the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. The saree costs a whopping amount of 79800/-

So, whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or simply appreciate the magic of a well-draped saree, Rakul Preet Singh’s stunning look in her Raw Mango chand buta saree is bound to make you say, “Wow!”