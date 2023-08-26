ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk

Rakul Preet Singh, the ever-stylish diva, recently graced her social media with a splash of elegance, and boy, did she dazzle! Decked up in a stunning red chand buta saree by Raw Mango

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Aug,2023 01:05:59
Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845626

Rakul Preet Singh, the ever-stylish diva, recently graced her social media with a splash of elegance, and boy, did she dazzle! Decked up in a stunning red chand buta saree by Raw Mango, she turned heads and left us all in awe. This Telugu ammayi (Telugu girl) knows how to rock the traditional look like a pro.

Rakul paired her resplendent saree with a sleek, pulled-back low bun, exuding sophistication and grace. But wait, the glamour didn’t stop there! She adorned herself with gorgeous chandbalis in gold and a collection of stylish golden bracelets, adding the perfect touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

What’s more, her makeup was tastefully minimal, letting the rich beauty of the Varanasi silk saree shine through. It’s a look that effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary style.

In her own words, Rakul Preet shared this enchanting photoshoot with the caption “Telugu ammayi.”

Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845619

Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845620

Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845621

Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845624

Rakul Preet Singh blows saree siren in red ‘Chand Buta’ Varanasi silk 845625

As for the saree itself, this ‘Chand Buta’ red Varanasi silk brocade is a masterpiece from Raw Mango. It gracefully incorporates weightless ornamentation through motifs of chand buti or the crescent moon, taking inspiration from textile archives dating back to the late 18th century. It’s a piece of art that not only celebrates tradition but also showcases the timeless beauty of Indian craftsmanship. The saree costs a whopping amount of 79800/-

So, whether you’re a fashion enthusiast or simply appreciate the magic of a well-draped saree, Rakul Preet Singh’s stunning look in her Raw Mango chand buta saree is bound to make you say, “Wow!”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics 843400
Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for cheeky pantsuits, see pics
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse 841524
Neon Power Play: Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh rock stylish pantsuits with flair and finesse
Rakul Preet Singh Slays Her Style File In Like Yellow Dress; See Here 842540
Rakul Preet Singh Slays Her Style File In Like Yellow Dress; See Here
Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Soft Gold Outfit And Accessories 841665
Rakul Preet Singh Looks Ravishing In Soft Gold Outfit And Accessories
Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories 841374
Rakul Preet Singh Goes Green In Swanky Pantsuit And Accessories
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture 840810
Kajal Aggarwal And Rakul Preet Singh Are Glamour Personified In Haute Couture
Latest Stories
Teri Aadat 2: Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen's epic return in this musical tale of love and betrayal looks intense 845660
Teri Aadat 2: Siddharth Nigam and Anushka Sen’s epic return in this musical tale of love and betrayal looks intense
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens fashion fairytale in rainbow hued co-ords and pink bralette, see pics 845811
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens fashion fairytale in rainbow hued co-ords and pink bralette, see pics
Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar 845846
Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar
Sharvari Wagh joins hands with Alia Bhatt for YRF’s spy universe, deets inside 845844
Sharvari Wagh joins hands with Alia Bhatt for YRF’s spy universe, deets inside
'Zig Zag' Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality 845803
‘Zig Zag’ Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality
Indigenous representation in Indian cinema: Shedding light on ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Dhabari Quruvi’, ‘Apu Trilogy' and others 845822
Indigenous representation in Indian cinema: Shedding light on ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Dhabari Quruvi’, ‘Apu Trilogy’ and others
Read Latest News