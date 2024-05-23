Rakul Preet Singh Calls Jackky Bhagnani ‘Best Partner,’ Embark On Adventurous Trek

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani jetted to Fiji Island for a special and private vacation. Yesterday, on 21 May, they celebrated their three-month marriage anniversary by dropping a cute picture. Besides that, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their fun-filled and romantic vacation. However, in the latest dump, the duo embarked on a new adventurous journey, and Rakul called her husband Jackky the best partner.

Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani’s Adventurous Trek In Fiji Island

In her Instagram story, Rakul took her fans on a thrilling ride, showcasing the adventure she explored trekking on Fiji Island. In the video, the actress says, “Trekking to a natural waterfall to swim, in the middle of nowhere.” Along with that, the actress rolled the camera 360 degrees, showcasing the blissful greenery.

But wait, that’s not all! In her other story, Rakul and Jackky can be seen walking together in sunny weather, and she wrote, “Trekking to discover an incredible natural waterfall.” However, the cutest moment was when Jackky Bhagnani made a heart sign for the actress when she was not focusing on him.

In her latest story, she called Jackky Bhagnani her best partner and wrote, “My best travel partner @JACKKYBHAGNANI.” In the end, the couple reached the waterfall and enjoyed swimming and taking pictures.