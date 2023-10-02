Rakul Preet Singh, Coffee and Cuteness Overload: Must-See

Highlights

The beautiful Rakul Preet Singh is not unknown to make hearts flutter with her bubbly and cute personality. The audience loves her innocence and grounded nature. The social media bug often posts photos sharing anecdotes from her personal and professional life. Today, she wishes her fans for International Coffee Day with a cute photo.

Rakul Preet Singh Cute International Coffee Day Wish

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul Preet Singh shared a BTS photo of herself from the set of her new project in the foreign streets. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a beige casual top, which she paired with a trendy blue ripped denim. With the orange blazer, she adds pop color to her look. Sitting on the city streets, she sips cold coffee in the sunny weather.

“To all the coffee lovers out there #happy #internationalworldcoffeeday,” Rakul Preet Singh captioned her post. In the candid shot, Rakul looks cute, and her style is top-notch. Those funky black glasses and gold earrings elevate her enchanting street style. It’s always a pleasure to see Rakul ace with her style and leave her spellbound.

What is your reaction to this latest photo dump? Let us know in the comments box.