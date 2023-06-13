ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in stunning red outfit, 'sleepy' Rashmika Mandanna is loving it

Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna are stunners and sensations in the true sense of the term and we love all their social media content all the time. Well, it's now time to check out the latest that's happening at their end on social media

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 Jun,2023 16:54:58
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in stunning red outfit, 'sleepy' Rashmika Mandanna is loving it

Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna are two individuals who have always had a wonderful equation with their fans and admirers over the years. Both of them started their respective careers first in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town and well, that’s exactly why, whenever they share new content on their social media handles, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the real sense of the term. The best thing about both Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna has to be the fact that both Rakul and Rashmika first started their respective careers in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town and how. Fans and admirers love them wholeheartedly and well, we truly love the entertainment quotient all the time.

Check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna at present:

Well, as we all said already, both Rakul Preet Singh and Rashmika Mandanna are extremely active on social media and that’s exactly why, they love to share new content on a regular basis for their fans. Well, this time, as well, they both have shared interesting posts. While Rakul Preet Singh has shared a gorgeous avatar of herself in a spicy red outfit as she gears up for the promotions of her upcoming project on Jio Cinema aka ‘I Love You’, Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is busy hopping and moving in-between flights and is perhaps struggling to sleep for real. Well, do you want to check out where and how? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

