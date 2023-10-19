Rakul Preet Singh epitomises golden glow in embellished ivory chikankari Anarkali suit, see photos

Anarkali suits have long been the crown jewel of Indian fashion, and when you add the radiant charm of Bollywood sensation Rakul Preet Singh into the mix, you get a dazzling combination that epitomizes the golden glow of style and tradition. Rakul Preet Singh recently graced the fashion scene in an embellished ivory semi Anarkali suit that left everyone in awe. Her choice of attire not only showcased her stunning beauty but also celebrated the timeless elegance of this classic Indian ensemble. So, get ready to be captivated by the fusion of contemporary flair and traditional grace, as Rakul Preet Singh sets new fashion goals in her semi anarkali like a true style maven!

Decoding Rakul Preet’s glow in the chikankari semi Anarkali

Rakul Preet Singh, the epitome of grace and style, recently left everyone swooning in a mesmerizing semi-anarkali ensemble. This eye-catching outfit boasted intricate chikankari and mukaish work kalis that seemed to shimmer with a life of their own. Paired flawlessly with a silk palazzo and a chikan-mukaish dupatta, this look was nothing short of a fashion masterpiece, complete with a delicate gota lace finish. The price tag? A cool Rs. 96,000, proving that looking this fabulous does come with its own golden price. The color palette was as refreshing as a minty breeze, with the kurta in light mint, palazzo in ivory, and the matching dupatta in a matching shade of light mint.

Now, let’s talk about the materials! The anarkali was crafted from the sheer elegance of georgette and adorned with exquisite chikan work, while the palazzo exuded luxury in silk. The dupatta, matching the anarkali’s chikan charm, was made of chikan georgette, and the result was nothing short of a fashion symphony that would make anyone’s heart sing.

See photos:

Courtesy: Instagram

But that’s not all – the glamorous outfit wasn’t the only star of the show. Rakul Preet’s hairstyle was equally on point, with a sleek gelled floral bun that added a touch of modern chic to the traditional ensemble. And let’s not forget those stunning golden jhumkas that dangled like pieces of art, making for the perfect finishing touch.

So, when it comes to hand embroidery and timeless fashion, Rakul Preet Singh certainly knows how to turn heads and steal hearts. This ensemble, brought to you by the talented designer Arpita Mehta, is a true masterpiece. After all, it’s not just an outfit; it’s a work of sartorial art. And don’t forget to keep an eye out for those fantastic accessories – with earrings from “The House of MBj,” a ring from “Curio Cottage Jewelry,” and footwear by “Needledust,” Rakul Preet truly left no stone unturned in creating a fashion statement that’s as unforgettable as it is fun to admire!