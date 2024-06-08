Rakul Preet Singh Flaunts Her Jaw-Dropping Toned Navel In Latest Instagram Photoshoot!

The Queen of Hearts and dazzling diva, Rakul Preet Singh, requires no introduction. She captures fans’ hearts with her attractive appearance on and off television. Rakul Preet Singh inspires millions with her demeanor, whether wearing a desi outfit or stunning Western clothing. In case you’re wondering what’s new today. So, let us inform you that the Chhatriwali actress is now attracting attention with her simplicity. Check her photos below-

Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram Photoshoot Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, the actress makes her fans’ day better; Rakul Preet Singh treated with a new look on her Instagram handle. In the shared photo, the actress can be seen wearing an orange crop top with heart-shaped D initial printed sleeves paired with a low waist and dark blue one-button flared bell-bottom jeans, flaunting her navel. But wait, that’s not all! Rakul Preet’s toned navel raised the style bar to another level, and one couldn’t resist it.

Rakul’s Style Appearance-

The actress opted for a side-parted wavy open hairstyle with minimalistic makeup and peach pink lips to complete her appearance. She complemented her look with silver ear hoops and rings. With visuals, Rakul Preet Singh posted photos from the studio flaunting her casual style. Well, we thank Rakul for delighting us with her bombshell look.

On Work Front

The actress currently shoots for Mudassar Aziz’s film “Meri Patni Ka Remake,” which co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

