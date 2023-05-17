ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out

Rakul Preet Singh is someone who's always shown compassion towards her fellow industry colleagues whenever she's had an opportunity. She loves to share special birthday wishes for others and well, this time, it was her turn to wish none other than Vicky Kaushal on her Instagram. Check out the moment below

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 08:57:24
Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most incredible and fantastic actresses and performing artistes that we have had in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like a lot of other actors in the Indian entertainment industry, she too started her career for the first time in the South and eventually moved ahead to B-Town. The best and most interesting thing about Rakul Preet Singh has to be the fact that she’s actually managed to get more success and fame in the Hindi entertainment industry than what she ever got in the South regional entertainment industry. Her fans and admirers love her and well, as far as the South is concerned, she made some really nice friends there. Well, one such friend is none other than the amazing and talented Vicky Kaushal.

Check out the special message that Rakul Preet Singh has written from her end for Vicky Kaushal:

As friends, it’s her responsibility and only normal that she would take out additional amount of time, energy and efforts to wish the two of them on their special days. Well, that’s why, for Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh penned a really cute message on her Instagram story from her end and well, we truly love it and how. Well, do you all want to understand and figure out better? Well, here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant in the real sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

