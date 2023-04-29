Rakul Preet Singh is 'picture perfect' model, Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Monalisa appreciate

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh is winning hearts with her 'picture perfect' avatar

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest and most talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Indian entertainment and showbiz space for many years and well, we are truly in awe of the success that she’s had in her career till date. Rakul Preet Singh first started her career in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making a mark in B-Town. The funny and interesting thing with Rakul Preet Singh is that she’s had more success in the Hindi entertainment industry than what she ever had in the South regional space. Today, she’s a force to reckon with in B-Town and well, we are truly proud of her for all the right reasons.

Check out this stunning avatar shared by Rakul Preet Singh:

One of the best and most admired things about Rakul Preet Singh is that come what may, she loves to give her loyal legion of fans a sneak-peek into her personal lifestyle and vogue diaries. Well, this time, once again, she’s seen slaying like a true beauty queen in a droolworthy blue outfit and well, we are totally in awe. Any guesses who love it the most? None other than Kajal Aggarwal, Taapsee Pannu and Monalisa. See the beautiful pictures below –

Work Front:

Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen in Indian 2 movie alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan and well, we are super excited. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com