Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon's silver magic is too hot to handle

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to setting new standards in the world of vogue. Well, right now, it's time to check how they are slaying with their magic in stunning silver outfits

Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon are three of the most admired and loved, hardworking divas and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The three of them have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, that’s why, with every passing year, they have always grown significantly in the professional space and how. While Kriti Sanon started getting her prime share of popularity and fandom directly with Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal have been slaying with perfection in the South regional entertainment industry as well before making it big in B-Town. Today, all three of them have a unique and special identity in the Hindi entertainment industry and well, we are proud of their journey for real.

Check out how Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal are winning hearts with their stunning silver outfits:

When it comes to setting new vogue trends and goals in the world of fashion and style, the likes of Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal, all three of them have literally been phenomenal in that aspect and we love it. As per the observation of our vogue police, all three of them are quite different and unique when it comes to the fashion department. However, we spot this one common pattern where all three of them seem to be having a common fancy for stylish and sensational silver outfits. Well, do you want to check out and understand better? Well, here you go –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how will you rate these stunning photos and also, who’s look do you love the most? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com