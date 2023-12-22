Rakul Preet Singh keeps it minimal in chiffon embroidered salwar suit [Photos]

Rakul Preet Singh is redefining elegance with her recent fashion choice, keeping it effortlessly minimal in a stunning chiffon embroidered salwar suit that’s turning heads. The gorgeous ensemble, priced at 110,000, speaks volumes with its intricate detailing and timeless charm.

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in a chiffon embroidered salwar suit

The catch about Rakul’s look is the simplicity that speaks volumes. With a sleek straight hairdo and a refreshing no-makeup look, the diva proves that sometimes less is more. She lets her natural beauty take centre stage, embracing a look that radiates confidence and grace.

Adding a sparkle to her ensemble, Rakul opts for silver sequinned chappals that showcase comfort with style. Her accessories game is on point as she adorns a pair of gorgeous yellow jhumkas, injecting a subtle pop of colour to the overall aesthetic.

The pink dupatta drapes elegantly, the perfect canvas for beautiful tassels that hang gracefully at the bottom. Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion sense strikes the perfect balance between luxury and simplicity, proving that true style lies in the details.

Recreate this magic

Opt for an affordable chiffon salwar suit in colours that resonate with your style, adding delicate embroidery for sophistication. Experiment with loose waves or a stylish updo for the hairstyle, and feel free to play with subtle makeup shades that highlight your features. Swap out the footwear for your favourite shoes and personalize the ensemble with accessories that reflect your unique taste. Drape a contrasting dupatta in a way that feels comfortable, adding your own flair to the look. Embrace the freedom to make it uniquely yours, infusing your personality into every detail for a fashion statement that speaks volumes.