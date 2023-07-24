ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh 'Lala Land' Vibes From Vacation; See Here

Rakul Preet Singh treats her Instagram fans with her new vacation pictures with her family enjoying her lala land vibes. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 00:05:23
The charismatic Rakul Preet Singh never loses a chance to impress her fans with her personality and lifestyle. She is one of the top choices of the filmmakers. And in recent time, she has won hearts with her amazing performance in the OTT space. Today it’s not her talent, but her vacation vibes are grabbing our attention in the latest Instagram dump.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Vacation Vibes

The diva shared pictures from her Dubai vacation with her family. In the shared pictures, she looks happy and enthusiastic about enjoying vacationing. She wore a multi-color floral printed mini dress for her day in the amazing weather and place. She left her hair loose, and dewy makeup with peach lips rounded her style. A pair of funky white shoes uplifted her vacation vibes.

Rakul Preet Singh’s beautiful smile and quirky vibes show the fun time she enjoys in the United Arab Emirates. She has a cheerful smile that makes you smile too. She posed around the posh and lavish houses and building in the city. It was like a dream for her, like a lala land. She captioned her pictures, “In lala land.”

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh’s recent films are I Love You, Chattriwali, Cuttputlli, and Doctor G.

Undoubtedly Rakul Preet Singh made you crave for Dubai vacation. Please drop your thoughts and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Read Latest News