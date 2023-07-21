ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh looks 'pink-tastic' in embellished skirt and blouse

Rakul Preet Singh is a heartthrob diva in tinsel town. Here new look in pink ensembles is just wow in the latest Instagram pictures. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 05:05:47
The very talented, gorgeous fashionista Rakul Preet Singh has regularly impressed her fans. Her acting skills and been praised by critics. Other than that, she loves fashion and style. She is one of the most awaited actresses in the town. Today she looks pinktastic in the new pictures.

Rakul Preet Singh’s New Look

The diva shared new pictures on her profile. She wore a beautiful gold work v-neckline blouse paired with a pink thigh-high slit skirt with a broad border. She looked stunning in this avatar, flaunting her quirkiness.

Rakul styled it with half secured hairstyle, beautiful eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and matching pink lipstick rounded her look. A long gold jhumka and bangles accessorized her desi look. She paired them with gold stone-embedded jutis.

In the shared pictures, she posed while stepping down the stair of a five-star hotel. At the same time, her quirkiness in the pictures made fans flutter over her. She is a queen of hearts with her bubbliness and style. She captioned her post, “PINKTASTIC.” Undoubtedly, the diva looked pink-tastic in her new avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh has been featured in De De Pyaar De, Doctor G, Thank God, Cutputlli, Yaariyan, Chhatriwali, and many others. Her performance over the years has increased incredibly.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh's pink-tastic look? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

