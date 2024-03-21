Rakul Preet Singh Makes Heads Turn In Ivory Tulle Mini Dress Which Comes With Whopping Price

The Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh is back to work with a bang. After enjoying the good days of being married, the I Love You actress is back to work, not only to work but also to treat her fans with her fashionista side. Rakul has a pro sense of style, and her Wedding attires are the proof. The diva became the ‘talk of the town’ with her out-of-the-box wardrobe collection. Yet again, she makes heads turn with her charm in her latest photos.

Proving that she can transform effortlessly in any role, Rakul dons a mind-blowing mini dress, raising the hotness bar. The ivory dress is crafted in a tulle pattern featuring a jaw-dropping plunging neckline showcasing her bustline. The sleeveless hand defines her beautiful shoulders. The unusual pattern around the shoulders and curves is a glimpse of excellent craftsmanship. Undeniably, this masterpiece comes with a whopping amount. The ivory tulle mini dress is from the shelves of Pankaj and Nidhi and has a price tag of 1,20,000 rupees.

Talking about Rakul’s sense of style, the diva effortlessly showcases her charm with diamond stud earrings. She tied her hair in a high ponytail, giving her sophisticated and classy charm. The mere winged eyeliner and kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes. She looks absolutely stunning with her dewy base, red cheeks, and glossy lips. Throughout her photos, the diva defines her picturesque figure effortlessly.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.