Rakul Preet Singh Marvels at Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala Glam, Call Her ‘Flawless’

Rakul Preet Singh is a fashion icon who always impresses with her stunning outfits. Whether she’s dressed in a show-stopping ensemble for a night out or an event-worthy gown, her fashion choices never fail to disappoint. Recently, Rakul took to Instagram to share her admiration for Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala look, in which she wore a beautiful floral saree. You can check out Rakul’s Instagram post below for more details.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram Story Appearance-

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Alia Bhatt’s beautiful floral saree. The stunning outfit boasts a light green sheer hand-embroidered saree with floral motifs and sparkling sequin detailing, which is perfectly paired with a sheer, backless knot-tied blouse.

Alia Bhatt’s Glam Appearance-

She completed her glamorous appearance with a curly open bun hairstyle parted in the middle, featuring loose curly locks. Her makeup was stunning with shimmery eyeshadow, shimmery cheeks, and peach matte lipstick. To complement her outfit, she accessories her outfit with gold long earrings, a maatha patta, and rings. In the photo, she sits on the floor and exudes a dazzling attitude with a high camera angle.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of Alia Bhatt and he captioned her post, “Ufffffff!!!! Flawless and How 🤍 so ethereal… owning your culture and making it so dreamy 🤍🤍 loved your Met Gala look.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.