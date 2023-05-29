ADVERTISEMENT
Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Manish Malhotra are busy chilling, share epic selfie

Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Manish Malhotra are three individuals who have always bonded well and nicely with each other. This time at IIFA, they got to spend time once again. Well, this photo will give you clear idea as to what happened there

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 10:55:08
Rakul Preet Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha are two of the finest and prettiest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. While Rakul Preet Singh first started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry, Nushrratt Bharuccha started getting her share of fandom and attention immediately after movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and others and well, we have simply loved her so far for everything that she’s done. Her swag game knows no limits. Rakul, on the other hand had to toil her bit in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in Bollywood. Both of them are great friends in real life and we love it.

Check out how both Nushrratt Bharuccha and Rakul Preet Singh managed to spend time with each other at IIFA alongside Manish Malhotra:

Given the fact that actors stay very busy in their daily schedules due to shoots and all, it often gets very difficult for them to spend time with each other. But hey, that’s where award shows come in handy. Well, seems like a similar thing happened between ace designer Manish Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Going by the selfie that’s going viral on social media, all three of them seems to have had a blast over there as they were spotted chilling together and we love it. Well, check it out all here –

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? What do you all have to say about their reunion? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

