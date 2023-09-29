Rakul Preet Singh opens up on her life struggles as an actor, says ‘dreams aren’t easy’

Rakul Preet, the self-made actress, recently took to her Instagram handle to share her inspiring untold story with her fans. In a heartfelt post, she expressed her gratitude to Bhumi Pednekar for sharing her own journey and inspiring her to do the same.

In her Instagram post, Rakul Preet reflected on her humble beginnings as a young girl with dreams of making it big in the film industry. Starting with no prior knowledge of the entertainment world, she embarked on a journey filled with hope, transitioning from modelling to participating in the Miss India pageant and eventually pursuing a career in films. Rakul’s journey, like many others, was marked by a rollercoaster of experiences, including moments of acceptance and rejection.

One of the most challenging phases of her journey was relocating to Mumbai at a young age and living independently as a teenager. She recalled standing in long audition queues, making numerous calls to casting agents and directors, and even facing the disappointment of being replaced in film projects. Despite the obstacles, Rakul emphasized that she had unwavering self-belief, confidence, and a strong work ethic.

About Thank You For Coming

The movie is about female friendships. It stars, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Shibani Bedi and others.

In “Thank You for Coming,” get ready for a rollercoaster of laughs and heartwarming moments as five inseparable best friends find themselves caught in a tangled web of their own making at a family gathering. What’s the juicy secret? Well, they’ve concocted an elaborate lie that’s spiralling out of control faster than you can say “awkward.” As the lies get taller and the situations get crazier, these friends must rely on their wit, charm, and a whole lot of love to keep the party going. Buckle up for a comedy of errors that will test the limits of their friendship and leave you rolling with laughter.

Bhumi Pednekar’s post

Bhumi Pednekar recently took a trip down memory lane by sharing a heartfelt video that offers a glimpse into her early days in the film industry and some precious moments from her childhood. In the video, she expressed her gratitude and acknowledged the journey she has undertaken in her career.

In her Instagram post, Bhumi wrote, “I’ve come a long way, and it’s all thanks to your support. We all have stories that can inspire others, so my lovely followers, I encourage you to share yours.” She went on to tag several fellow actors and personalities, including Samiksha Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet, Vaani Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rhea Chakraborty, Tasheen Hira, and Nidhi Parmar Hira.

Rakul Preet’s message to her followers is clear:

Dreams may not come easy, but when one chooses the less-travelled path, it’s crucial to celebrate every small victory and continue working tirelessly toward the ultimate goal. She encourages others to make their dreams a reality and to acknowledge how far they’ve come.