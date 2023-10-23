Rakul Preet Singh owns ‘barbiecore’ in deep plunging pink sequinned gown [Photos]

Move over, Barbie, because Rakul Preet Singh is taking ‘barbiecore’ to a whole new level in her sizzling deep plunging pink sequinned gown! If Barbie had a fashion soulmate, Rakul Preet would undoubtedly be her real-life counterpart. With every stitch and shimmer, she’s not just sporting a dress; she’s donning a piece of the iconic doll’s timeless essence. In a world where fashion meets fantasy, Rakul Preet Singh is living the Barbie dream, and she’s got the sequins to prove it. Get ready to be dazzled as we dive into her ‘barbiecore’ wonderland with all the glitz, glamour, and a whole lot of fun!

Decoding Rakul’s look in pink gown

Rakul Preet Singh, is absolutely owning that sequinned deep plunging neckline pink gown. She’s not just wearing it; she’s commanding the entire room in it! With her hair slicked back into a chic gelled hairbun, she’s got that “ready to conquer the world” vibe. And don’t even get us started on her makeup game; sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and lips as pink as a summer sunset. Rakul Preet Singh is the embodiment of glamour, and she’s got us all under her spell.

But what’s fashion without accessories, right? Rakul knows this all too well, and she’s serving us some major inspiration. She’s picked the perfect, chic accessories to complement her look, making sure she leaves a lasting impression. It’s not just fashion; it’s an art form, and she’s the master artist.

See photos:

Now, where can you carry this stunning look? Well, think about any event where you want to be the showstopper, the center of attention, and the epitome of style. From a glamorous red carpet event to a high-society gala, Rakul’s ‘barbiecore’ look is your ticket to turning heads and leaving jaws on the floor. So, wherever you go, make sure you’re prepared to steal the spotlight, just like Rakul Preet Singh!