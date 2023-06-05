Rakul Preet Singh paints Patina Maldives 'red' with stunning bikini look, internet is crushing

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most incredible and stylish actresses and performing artistes that we are all blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. Just like a lot of her other contemporaries, Rakul Preet Singh too started her career first in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually expanding her wings and making a name for herself in the Hindi entertainment industry. In the last few years, she’s been extremely successful in that department and well, no wonder, come what may, anything and everything that she’s done from her end has managed to win hearts of one and all. Her style game and sensuality quotient has always been fire and no wonder, we love everything that we get to see and witness coming from her end.

It’s time to check out Rakul Preet Singh and her latest stunning avatar from Patina Maldives in a gorgeous spicy red hot bikini:

One of the most wonderful aspects about Rakul Preet Singh’s personality that we all love a lot is the fact that come what may, she always manages to strike a lovely balance between her work and personal life. That’s exactly why, she doesn’t shy away from pushing beyond regular limits for work to get the best version out of herself and at the same time, doesn’t mind taking a holiday or two to rejuvenate herself for another wonderful and inspiring session of work so that she feels fresh and lively before getting back to the hustle and bustle of her regular schedule once again. Well, this time, she’s chosen Patina Maldives as the ideal place of getaway for a cool vacation and well, we are loving the snaps indeed. Well, do you want to check out her latest snaps? Here you go ladies and gentlemen –

Work Front:

As far as work is concerned, Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 and well, all her loyal legion of fans and admirers are super excited for this big collaboration.