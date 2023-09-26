Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace

Rakul Preet Singh, with her recent look, is painting the city in pink, wearing a satin saree with a halter neck blouse and a beautiful necklace. Check out the photos

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Sep,2023 19:00:36
In the fashion world, Rakul Preet Singh reigns as one of the style icons. With her impeccable sense for ensemble, Rakul effortlessly experiments with realms of traditional and western style with unmatched grace. This time, the actress grabbed our attention with her satin pink saree.

Rakul Preet Singh In Pink Saree

Beautiful! This gorgeous pink satin saree by Ekaya is the newest in the wardrobe collection. The stunning six-yard saree features front pleats, followed by floor-sweeping pallu, gracefully draped over her shoulders. With the stylish halter blouse design and daring plunge neck, she adds a dash of oomph. Though simple, it is classy enough to steal the show with a strong look.

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855608

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855610

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855611

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855612

Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace 855613

But wait, there is more! Rakul Preet Singh adds that sparkling twist to her desi girl vibe with the gold embellishments choker necklace, which uplifts her appearance. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and pink lips give her a sense of sophistication. The dewy glow and her beautiful smile always grab our attention, making us flattered by her charm.

In the set of photos, Rakul poses, flaunting her picturesque figure in the silhouette set. “Lights camera action, “she captioned her post. Her quirkiness is what we couldn’t resist ourselves from.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s alluring look in a pink saree? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

