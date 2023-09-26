Rakul Preet Singh Poses In Pink Satin Saree, Halter Neck Blouse And Statement Necklace

In the fashion world, Rakul Preet Singh reigns as one of the style icons. With her impeccable sense for ensemble, Rakul effortlessly experiments with realms of traditional and western style with unmatched grace. This time, the actress grabbed our attention with her satin pink saree.

Rakul Preet Singh In Pink Saree

Beautiful! This gorgeous pink satin saree by Ekaya is the newest in the wardrobe collection. The stunning six-yard saree features front pleats, followed by floor-sweeping pallu, gracefully draped over her shoulders. With the stylish halter blouse design and daring plunge neck, she adds a dash of oomph. Though simple, it is classy enough to steal the show with a strong look.

But wait, there is more! Rakul Preet Singh adds that sparkling twist to her desi girl vibe with the gold embellishments choker necklace, which uplifts her appearance. Her open hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and pink lips give her a sense of sophistication. The dewy glow and her beautiful smile always grab our attention, making us flattered by her charm.

In the set of photos, Rakul poses, flaunting her picturesque figure in the silhouette set. “Lights camera action, “she captioned her post. Her quirkiness is what we couldn’t resist ourselves from.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s alluring look in a pink saree? Let us know in the comments.