Rakul Preet Singh shares heartfelt note on Mother’s Day, drops childhood pics

Rakul Preet Singh shares a long heart-felt note for her mother on mother’s day, also shared adorable childhood pictures on her social media handle. Check out below-

Rakul Preet Singh, acclaimed for her versatile acting prowess, took to social media to shower her love upon her mother, Kulwinder Singh, on this momentous day. Sharing an endearing childhood photograph featuring herself and her beloved mother, Rakul penned a heartfelt message, expressing her deep affection and gratitude. The post resonates with overwhelming emotions, encapsulating the unbreakable bond between a daughter and her mother.

Rakul’s Bollywood debut came with the film “Yaariyan” in 2014, where her portrayal of a college student earned her critical acclaim. She continued to make a mark in Hindi cinema with notable appearances in movies like “Aiyaary,” “De De Pyaar De,” and “Marjaavaan.”

Rakul Preet Singh’s message

Sharing the adorable pictures on her social media handle, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “My sweetest mommy ! You have held my hand since I was a child and still continue to do so in thick and thin ❤️ thankyou for making me the person I am .. your passion towards letting your kids live their dream is what makes us who we are . Thankyou for teaching me to be a strong , independent , compassionate girl and thankyou for being the pillar of our family .. I love you infinite ,more than you can ever know 🤗❤️everyday is your day mom cos without you we are nothing ❤️ #happymothersday #everydaymothersday @ri.ni112”

She added, “And a happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers who selflessly sacrifice everyday for their children❤️”

Here take a look-

Mother’s Day

The modern-day celebration of Mother’s Day originated in the United States in the early 20th century, and since then, it has become a global phenomenon. The date of Mother’s Day varies across countries, but it is typically celebrated on the second Sunday of May.

On Mother’s Day, people express their love and appreciation for their mothers in various ways. Some people give gifts, flowers, and cards to their mothers, while others may plan special outings or meals to celebrate the occasion. Social media platforms are also inundated with heartfelt messages and posts expressing love and gratitude towards mothers.