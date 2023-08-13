Rakul Preet Singh Slays Her Style File In Like Yellow Dress; See Here

Rakul Preet Singh, the versatile gorgeous, and talented diva in town, never leaves a chance to make hearts flutter with her style file. Today, the diva is raising the sensuality bar in the lime yellow bodycon dress with thigh-high side slit detailing. The thin slip and v neckline and unique style make her look simple yet attractive.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Style File In Yellow Dress

For the Economic Times forum, Rakul embraced her decent look in the yellow drape. She donned the outfit from Mystiquerose and Vanda Fashion Agency. Styled by Ashika Verma, the diva served her classy glam. But wait, there is more! Her gold designer earrings by FERRAGAMO and Viange add a statement. The nude heels uplifted her style file by Aldo shoes.

It’s a great work of a makeup and hair artist who adds a dose of sophistication with the bun hairstyle, minimal makeup, and glossy lips. Throughout the pictures, she embraced her classy look and undoubtedly became a slayer with her simplicity.

Overall, Rakul Preet Singh has an impeccable fashion sense, and she never misses a chance to lift up her style file. The striking poses and expressions make her avatar more attractive. Yellow has become the new black, and the diva is slaying with her style.

Did you like Rakul Preet Singh’s style file? Please drop your views in the comments section.