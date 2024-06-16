Rakul Preet Singh Turns ‘Showstopper’ In Silver Saree With Bustier Top, Check Now!

Rakul Preet Singh, a stunning actress, is one of the few who enjoys experimenting with fashion and never fails to captivate audiences with her simplicity. Whether wearing a stunning gown or embracing ethnicity in an anarkali, the actress understands how to carry each outfit flawlessly. In the most recent Instagram post, she opts for ethnic wear that makes her look like a dream girl as she turns showstopper. Take a look at her beauty below-

Rakul Preet Singh’s Silver Saree Photos-

The Bollywood beauty flaunts her ethnic fashion in a simple six-yard saree, redefining the classic appeal of the saree. The silver metallic shiny fabric with a lacework border saree with a pleated end piece brings a sense of refinement. She completes the appearance with a designer strappy, sleeveless, deep sweetheart neckline bustier top. The ethnic ensemble makes a statement, adding to her elegance.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

But that isn’t all! With her open middle-partition wavy hairs floating in the air, Rakul effortlessly adds glam to her look. The thin black eyeliner highlights her lovely eyes, while the pink eyeshadow provides a dreamlike touch. The diva is stunning, with pink cheeks and creamy lips. The actress completes her desi look with a silver and emerald stone embellished choker, ear studs, and a ring. In the photos, the actress flaunts her toned physique with striking postures for the photoshoot.

