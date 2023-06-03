ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh’s go-to delicacy pick in Maldives

Rakul Preet Singh shares glimpses from her Maldives trip. Giving a sneak peek into her yum delicacy pick, the actress is definitely showing us what to pick when in Maldives trip

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jun,2023 10:46:56
Rakul Preet Singh’s go-to delicacy pick in Maldives

While basking in the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives, the radiant Rakul Preet Singh couldn’t resist indulging in a delectable delicacy that perfectly matched the paradise around her.

Maldives is a paradise that beckons to wanderlust-filled souls from around the world. Picture-perfect in every way, this archipelago of 26 coral atolls captures the imagination with its pristine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and a vibrant marine ecosystem that teems with life. And that’s what Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying right now! Getting all obsessed with the local cuisine, the actress has been sharing updates and pictures from her trip to Maldives on her social media handle.

Rakul shares glimpses of local food

Recently she tantalizingly gave us a sneak peek of the dish that was captivating her taste buds. As she savored every mouthwatering morsel, the dish seemed to emanate an irresistible aroma that floated through the air, tempting anyone who caught a whiff. Its vibrant colors and exotic presentation were like a work of art, evoking a sense of anticipation and delight.

Rakul Preet Singh’s go-to delicacy pick in Maldives 812321

Want to check all by yourself? Well, here you go then:

Baffled by the colours and salmon on the top? So are we!

The Maldives boasts a kaleidoscope of natural wonders, where palm-fringed islands emerge like emerald gems from the vast expanse of the ocean, creating an idyllic backdrop for relaxation and exploration.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Rakul Preet pens heartfelt birthday wish for R. Madhavan
Rakul Preet Singh shares inspiring message on struggles in life, Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in yellow
Rakul Preet Singh shares inspiring message on struggles in life, Kajal Aggarwal dazzles in yellow
Bold Pics Alert: Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh's stunning bedroom photoshoot snaps that we loved
Bold Pics Alert: Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh's stunning bedroom photoshoot snaps that we loved
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks
In Pics: Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's simple denim style airport fashion hacks
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh spice up oomph game in 'all glam' outfits, (see pics)
Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh spice up oomph game in 'all glam' outfits, (see pics)
Latest Stories
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
Meet spoiler: Cheeku goes missing
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
“There’s nothing of mine,” Shruti Haasan gets cryptic
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani
Kajal Aggarwal shares special awareness message for fans, read
Kajal Aggarwal shares special awareness message for fans, read
Watch: Parineeti Chopra shines in Marks & Spencer’s midi dress
Watch: Parineeti Chopra shines in Marks & Spencer’s midi dress
Read Latest News