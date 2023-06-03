Rakul Preet Singh’s go-to delicacy pick in Maldives

While basking in the mesmerizing beauty of the Maldives, the radiant Rakul Preet Singh couldn’t resist indulging in a delectable delicacy that perfectly matched the paradise around her.

Maldives is a paradise that beckons to wanderlust-filled souls from around the world. Picture-perfect in every way, this archipelago of 26 coral atolls captures the imagination with its pristine white sandy beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and a vibrant marine ecosystem that teems with life. And that’s what Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying right now! Getting all obsessed with the local cuisine, the actress has been sharing updates and pictures from her trip to Maldives on her social media handle.

Rakul shares glimpses of local food

Recently she tantalizingly gave us a sneak peek of the dish that was captivating her taste buds. As she savored every mouthwatering morsel, the dish seemed to emanate an irresistible aroma that floated through the air, tempting anyone who caught a whiff. Its vibrant colors and exotic presentation were like a work of art, evoking a sense of anticipation and delight.

Want to check all by yourself? Well, here you go then:

Baffled by the colours and salmon on the top? So are we!

The Maldives boasts a kaleidoscope of natural wonders, where palm-fringed islands emerge like emerald gems from the vast expanse of the ocean, creating an idyllic backdrop for relaxation and exploration.