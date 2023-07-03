Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal

Rakul Preet Singh just unleashed a tsunami of sizzling style on Instagram! Prepare to have your beauty goals skyrocket with her latest jaw-dropping fashion extravaganza. This time, she graced us mere mortals with a plum high-thigh slit bodycon that could make heads spin faster than a rollercoaster. With sheer confidence and an outfit that hugged her curves like a long-lost lover, Rakul flaunted her fashion prowess like a true queen.

Decoding Rakul’s oomph in the outfit

She accessorized her ensemble with diamond bling that would make even the Crown Jewels jealous, and let’s not forget those silver strappy heels that could give Cinderella a run for her money. Her eyes, oh, those dewy, subtle eyes, captured hearts faster than a romantic comedy, while her pink lips left us wondering if we could swap places with that tube of lipstick. To add that extra sprinkle of sophistication, she adorned her neck with a sheer pearl choker, transforming her look into a heavenly masterpiece.

Check out below-

Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ok I have run out of captions” Soon after she shared the pictures on her gram, fans couldn’t help but go all awe o her look in the outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh, you’ve done it again, leaving us in awe and craving more of your pure, unadulterated glam.

What are your views on the stunning look book? Let us know in the comments