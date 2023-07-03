ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal

Rakul Preet Singh just unleashed a tsunami of sizzling style on Instagram! Prepare to have your beauty goals skyrocket with her latest jaw-dropping fashion extravaganza. Check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Jul,2023 02:20:28
Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal

Rakul Preet Singh just unleashed a tsunami of sizzling style on Instagram! Prepare to have your beauty goals skyrocket with her latest jaw-dropping fashion extravaganza. This time, she graced us mere mortals with a plum high-thigh slit bodycon that could make heads spin faster than a rollercoaster. With sheer confidence and an outfit that hugged her curves like a long-lost lover, Rakul flaunted her fashion prowess like a true queen.

Decoding Rakul’s oomph in the outfit

She accessorized her ensemble with diamond bling that would make even the Crown Jewels jealous, and let’s not forget those silver strappy heels that could give Cinderella a run for her money. Her eyes, oh, those dewy, subtle eyes, captured hearts faster than a romantic comedy, while her pink lips left us wondering if we could swap places with that tube of lipstick. To add that extra sprinkle of sophistication, she adorned her neck with a sheer pearl choker, transforming her look into a heavenly masterpiece.

Check out below-

Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal 822943

Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal 822944

Rakul Preet Singh’s plum high-thigh slit bodycon is the season’s beauty goal 822945

Sharing the pictures, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ok I have run out of captions” Soon after she shared the pictures on her gram, fans couldn’t help but go all awe o her look in the outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh, you’ve done it again, leaving us in awe and craving more of your pure, unadulterated glam.

What are your views on the stunning look book? Let us know in the comments

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You
Rakul Preet Singh Feels Overwhelmed With Crazy Response For I Love You
A day in Rakul Preet Singh’s life, see pics
A day in Rakul Preet Singh’s life, see pics
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Rakul Preet Singh is making us fall in love with blue magic, Kajal Aggarwal shows love for ‘cupcakes’
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Rakul Preet Singh’s irresistible blue magic
Rakul Preet Singh’s irresistible blue magic
Why is Rakul Preet Singh so happy and excited?
Why is Rakul Preet Singh so happy and excited?
Latest Stories
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
A sneak peek into Shweta Tiwari’s Goa diaries, watch video
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Inside Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar’s Sunday diaries
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s reunion at Delhi Event post break-up rumours makes buzz, see pics
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Kriti Sanon-Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baki Sab Theek’ fun banter leaves internet in splits, watch
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Avneet Kaur goes galactic in green glittery mini at Tiku Weds Sheru success bash
Take the casual couture code from Siddharth Nigam
Take the casual couture code from Siddharth Nigam
Read Latest News