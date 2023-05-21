Rakul Preet Singh’s special birthday post for her makeup artist wins internet

The actress also shared another picture where we can see the actress all candid posing with her MUA. Check out the beautiful candid moments below and tell us your views-

Rakul Preet‘s compassionate and humble demeanor has endeared her to fans, creating a strong connection with her audience. And it gets viable once again, as the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a special post for her Makeup artist to wish him on his birthday.

Rakul’s post for her MUA

In the picture we can her makeup artist in action, as he does her makeup. The actress also shared another picture where we can see the actress all candid posing with her MUA. Rakul looked stunning in her sheer red saree in picture, that she teamed with bold makeup.

Here take a look-

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her impeccable fashion sense and stylish appearances. She has a versatile and contemporary style, effortlessly blending traditional and modern elements in her outfits.

Work Front

She made her acting debut in 2009 with the Kannada film “Gilli” and later ventured into Telugu cinema with the film “Keratam” in 2011. Rakul gained prominence with her roles in successful Telugu films such as “Venkatadri Express,” “Loukyam,” “Nannaku Prematho,” and “Rarandoi Veduka Chudham.”

In addition to Telugu cinema, Rakul has also appeared in several Hindi films. She made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film “Yaariyan” and went on to star in movies like “Aiyaary,” “De De Pyaar De,” and “Marjaavaan.”