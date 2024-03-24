Rakul Preet Singh’s Trendy Spin On Denim-on-denim Style Is Steal-worthy

Rakul Preet Singh is back with a bang. The diva never fails to impress with her fashion sense, whether stealing attention in a mini dress for date night or rocking a red carpet moment in a darling gown. In recent photos, the actress donned a denim-on-denim style, and the trendy spin on her look is steal-worthy. Check out below.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Denim-on-denim Style

In the latest photos, Rakul Preet Singh shows off her curvy figure by wearing a white crop top paired with dark blue high-waist denim jeans. The actress looks super cool in the casual look. However, the actress adds a trendy spin to her denim look with a denim cropped blazer featuring captivating round-cut details. The denim-on-denim rocks her look in simple.

Talking about her style, the diva slays with her sass as she opts for minimal accessories. The dewy makeup with red cheeks and nude lips complements her appearance. With the mid-part hairstyle, she looks stunning. The black glasses add an extra dose of charm in the sunkissed photos. With the white sneakers, she completes her look captivatingly.

Throughout the striking photos, Rakul flaunts her look and figure. However, her beautiful smile makes hearts flutter. Rakul always rocks her look with simplicity and impresses with her style and charm

