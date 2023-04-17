Shah Rukh Khan aka Bollywood’s beloved Badshah is a charmer and a sensation in the true sense of the term. It has been more than 30 years now that King Khan has been a part of the entertainment industry and well, we love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally. No matter whatever he does and in whatever capacity, it is always a huge form of entertainment for fans and admirers all over the country. Today, King Khan has reached that stage in his professional career where his success and fandom genuinely doesn’t depend on the box office collection of his movies. He is a charmer and well, no wonder, he can make anyone feel extremely important and loved in literally seconds. Well, there was this one moment when he had done the same for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Sara Tendulkar is quite a digital sensation and stunner and well, that’s why, her Instagram videos are always loved by her fans. In one such Instagram reel video in the last, Sara Tendulkar had posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan where he greeted het and made her feel extremely special with his charm and wit. Not just that, “King Khan” was also seen singing “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” romantic song for Sara Tendulkar and well, we are truly in awe of this rare video. Wondering where we all found it? Well, right from the archives folks. See it below –

Well, isn't the video absolutely cute and adorable? For the unversed, Sara Tendulkar was last seen yesterday at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to cheer for her brother Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL match against KKR which is again coincidentally a team owned by Shah Rukh Khan. It was Arjun Tendulkar's debut game for Mumbai Indians.