RARKPK’s Tum Kya Mile was the first song Alia Bhatt shot for after giving birth to Raha

The film shoot also marked Alia Bhatt's return to work after embracing motherhood. However, in a lighthearted confession, Karan Johar apologized for seemingly freezing Alia in gorgeous Manish Malhotra chiffons throughout the shoot.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 19:00:41
Karan Johar‘s highly anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is all set to dazzle audiences with its grand release in theaters. Starring the dynamic duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, along with veterans Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the movie promises to capture the essence of Bollywood through its captivating song and dance sequences. Fans were recently treated to a sneak peek as the team unveiled the film’s first song, ‘Tum Kya Mile’, which was beautifully filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir. Karan Johar, expressing his deep respect for his mentor Yash Chopra, described the song as an “unabashed homage” to the legendary filmmaker.

The film shoot also marked Alia Bhatt’s return to work after embracing motherhood. However, in a lighthearted confession, Karan Johar apologized for seemingly freezing Alia in gorgeous Manish Malhotra chiffons throughout the shoot. Interestingly, he humorously attributed his own drastic illness during the shoot as a possible karmic punishment for his actions. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh, known for his boundless energy and versatility, faced a new challenge as he tackled his first lip-sync mountain love song. Despite initial nerves, Ranveer proved to be a real trooper, leaving the team excited for the magic he brought to the screen.

With the perfect blend of star power, soulful melodies, and Karan Johar’s distinct storytelling, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is poised to take audiences on a captivating cinematic journey. Brace yourself for an enthralling experience as the film promises to deliver a rollercoaster ride of entertainment, love, and nostalgia. Stay tuned as the release date draws closer, and get ready to be swept away by this extravaganza when it finally graces the silver screen.

Sharing the glimpses on social media earlier, Karan wrote, “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours…. I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me,”

He added, “This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps ) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper,”

