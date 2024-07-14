Rashmika Mandanna And Raashii Khanna’s Timeless Saree Elegance Leaves Keerthy Suresh Spellbound

Rashmika Mandanna and Raashii Khanna are top South film actresses. Both divas recently graced their look with timeless sarees for the gala moment at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony. Among several stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Jacqueliene Fernandes, and others, South divas Rashmika and Raashii grabbed the spotlight shining in saree, which left their fellow colleague Keerthy Suresh.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Royal Charm In Timeless Saree

The National Crush Of Nation Rashmika made a grand entry at the event wearing a royal-navy blue saree teamed with a sleeveless, beautifully embellished navy blue blouse, creating a royal aura. She wore the saree by Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal. The hand-crafted saree featured zardosi and Aari work. With the shining appearance of the saree, it looked like a perfect blend of modern style with timeless elegance. Her sleek bun hairstyle with gajras, masterpiece blue necklace set, and minimalistic makeup made her look sight-to-behold.

Raashii Khanna’s Dazzling Avatar In Timeless Saree

Raashii appeared in a dazzling tangerine saree by Raw Mango for the event. She paired the vibrant shade with a nude-shade sleeveless blouse, creating a mesmerizing combination. The gold print on the saree shines throughout the photos. The actress adds an extra dose of glamour with her golden diamond-embellished choker necklace, maan tikka, and earrings. Her puffy bun with flicks decorated with gajra creates heavenly vibes. With her beautiful smile, she looked like a desi dream girl.

Keerthy Suresh’s Reaction To Rashmika Mandanna And Raashii Khanna’s Saree Look

As soon as Rashmika and Raashii shared the photos showcasing their timeless elegance in saree from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Ashirwad Ceremony, fellow colleague Keerthy Suresh commented under their post. For Rashmika, Keerthy said, “Lovely (with three blue hearts),” while she went spellbound, dropping three orange hearts.