Rashmika Mandanna teases fans with exclusive sneak peek of Hua Main from Animal, shares passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor in song poster

Ranbir Kapoor‘s upcoming action thriller, Animal. has already generated a considerable buzz since the release of its teaser, and now, there’s even more excitement brewing with the unveiling of the song Hua Main.

Rashmika Mandanna, the talented actress who stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the film, recently took to her Instagram to share some thrilling updates with her fans. She announced that the song Hua Main from Animal would be released in five languages, creating a wave of excitement among her followers.

Adding to the excitement, Rashmika surprised her fans by dropping a sneak peek of the song on her Instagram story. In the video, she is seen enjoying a sunny drive while grooving to an upbeat and catchy tune. Dressed in a white sleeveless top paired with blue jeans and stylish black sunglasses with gold detailing, Rashmika exuded radiance as she hummed along to the song.

Earlier in the day, Rashmika had already given her fans a delightful surprise by revealing that Hua Main would be released the following day. Her post on Instagram was captioned with heartfelt emotions, saying, “Hua main ❤️ Out tomorrow… this song is And I personally love it in all the versions… Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam….”

Accompanying the announcement was a striking poster featuring Rashmika and Ranbir Kapoor. The poster captured the chemistry between the two lead actors, with Rashmika seemingly mid-air in an airplane, sharing an intimate and passionate kiss with Ranbir Kapoor.