Regal Royalty: Divyanka Tripathi Captivates Hearts In A Purple And Gold Lehenga Set, See Pics

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most stunning actors on television. She is well-known for her gorgeous and refined fashion choices. The actress has been wowed by her stunning, trendy appearance on her social media page. The ever-charming actress is known to turn attention with her outfit choices. Her sense of style elevates her avatar, whether dressed traditionally or in a Western fit. The new appearance is no exception. Divyanka, on the other hand, is brightening her day with a purple and gold lehenga outfit. Take a look below—

Divyanka Tripathi’s Lehenga Set Appearance-

The telly divas uploaded a picture series of herself on Instagram as she appeared in a purple and gold lehenga set. The actress opted for a purple and gold threadwork embroidered with a studded V-neckline, a half-sleeve blouse, matching cut work with a gold flared long-length skirt, and paired with her sheer dupatta with a small gold border. The outfit is from Poshak Chandigarh.

She fashioned her hair into a side-parted curly hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, black eyeliner, kajal kohl, and creamy lips. She paired her outfit with gold, emerald-stone-adorned long earrings, a silver wristwatch, and black and gold-framed sunglasses. She painted her nails red. In the pictures, she flaunts her desi avatar with a dashing attitude.

