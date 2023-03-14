Hrithik Roshan is one of the finest and most loved actors and superstars that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the year 2000 till now, Hrithik Roshan has truly been enjoying a phenomenal run in the box office and well no wonder, he’s hailed by many as a superstar in the true sense of the term. He’s one name that’s truly synonymous to fitness and health and well, that’s why, innumerable youngsters all over the country quite literally dream and hope a stunning and sensational physique like him. He might be more than 40. However, when it comes to his good looks and fitness quotient, nobody can really say the same. His next movie aka ‘Fighter’ requires him to be at his fittest best and well, no wonder, his trainer Kris Gethin has got a huge role to play in his stunning transformation. Hrithik took to social media to share a special thanksgiving message for the actor. See below folks what he wrote –

Laughter wasn’t on the agenda that morning.

I remember waking weak , it was back n bicep day I think. Both precarious for my injuries. Dreading the number of sets and reps , target obviously set at the highest intensity by Kris. My left bicep tendon injury felt like it’s acting up, I just didn’t want to workout that morning. I felt fear and uncertainty.

Decision was left to me. Choice was to take the day off , or to train.

This is how I saw it in my head – If I made it thru it will feel good – and set a precedence. If I didn’t make it thru, it will feel good to have tried failed and learnt – and that would set an informed precedence which would keep me injury free in the future as well. Either ways, getting started was a win win . I decided to go for it. The visual tells the rest of the story.

