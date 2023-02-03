Hollywood celebrities have always been able to carry out risk-taking and bold outfits. They are known for experimenting with fashion inspiration and confidence to embrace their style in whatever outfit they wear. They keep their best foot forward regarding fashion in styling at events, red carpets, parties, and shows. Rihanna is a popular singer known for her bold and sartorial fashion choices. On the other hand, Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. She has mesmerized her fans with her dropping appearances in experimenting outfits. Knowing that both divas have always managed to impress the audience with their looks. Let’s check out whose off-shoulder style is fans’ favorite making their jaws drop.

Rihanna, the name is not unheard to anyone around the globe. She is a music sensation with her bold and experimenting fashion choices. One thing in her fashion is constant; she surprises her viewers with unique and risk-taking fashion choices. Similarly, for one of her Red Carpet appearances, she opted for a red off-shoulder gown followed by a layered skirt. The extremely low neckline emphasized her cl*avage. In comparison, her sleek hairstyle and captivating makeup suited well with her glamorous appearance on the red carpet. Undoubtedly her appearance in this stunning dress made fans’ jaws drop down on the floor and sweat with her hot looks.

In comparison, Scarlett Johansson, The Marvel actress, is known for her amazing performance on screen and her style of talk. She is not active on Instagram, but her photos and videos often circulate over the web. She has sophisticated fashions, making her one of the most awaited celebs on the red carpet. For an event, Scarlett Johansson opted for a black off-shoulder gown and paired the plain black dress with a diamond necklace, hair bun, and suitable makeup to round her attractive appearance. Similarly to Rihanna Scarlett, Johansson’s low neckline emphasized her cl*avage, making her the hottest among the others.

Comparing Rihanna and Scarlett, it is difficult to take one name over the other as we find both equally attractive, and fans are going crazy about them. At the same time, some people’s jaws dropped to the ground after looking at their glamorous look. So who do you like the most?

Follow IWMBuzz.com.