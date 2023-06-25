ADVERTISEMENT
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra drops BTS candid moment with Alia Bhatt from sets

Iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra has given fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." The actor can be seen candid with Alia aka Rani, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 01:22:17
Iconic Bollywood actor Dharmendra has given fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated film “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” The veteran star, known for his remarkable performances, is set to portray the role of Rocky’s grandfather in this upcoming cinematic masterpiece. After leaving a lasting impression with his recent role in the web series “Taj,” Dharmendra’s inclusion in Karan Johar’s project has generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts.

Dharmendra drops candid moments from sets

In an exciting development, the 87-year-old actor took to social media to share a captivating behind-the-scenes picture, capturing a heartfelt moment with his co-star, the talented Alia Bhatt. With the film also featuring powerhouse performers Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, the anticipation surrounding “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” continues to soar. Fans eagerly await the release of this star-studded extravaganza, eagerly counting down the days to witness the on-screen magic crafted by this exceptional ensemble.

Have a look-

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra drops BTS candid moment with Alia Bhatt from sets 819494

He wrote, “Friends, Loving Aliaa is showing me glimpses of my romantic 💝 past ….. ……💕 Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani💕.”

Reactions

One wrote, “No one can be as romantic like you present and past or future ! We name our children’s after your children even I’m younger than your sons . You are the real He man of Hollywood and Bollywood . The most handsome man ever was born Great respect and love for you sir .”

Another wrote, “Daram Ji I Have Watched almost all Your Movies You Were Our Favourite Hero”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra drops BTS candid moment with Alia Bhatt from sets 819496

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Dharmendra drops BTS candid moment with Alia Bhatt from sets 819497

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

