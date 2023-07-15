ADVERTISEMENT
RRPK Banter: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh recreate a goofy version of ‘What Jhumka’, Karan Johar reacts

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to captivate audiences with their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This highly-awaited project marks the return of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar to the director's chair after a hiatus of seven years

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 01:05:33
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to captivate audiences with their upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This highly-awaited project marks the return of renowned filmmaker Karan Johar to the director’s chair after a hiatus of seven years. While the film’s intriguing trailer has already piqued curiosity, it is the sensational songs from the movie that are currently making waves. Following the successful release of the first song, “Tum Kya Mile,” the filmmakers recently dropped the highly awaited second song, titled “What Jhumka,” from the film’s album.

The catchy beats and infectious energy of the song have struck a chord with fans, resulting in a viral trend on social media. Enthusiastic fans have taken to platforms like Instagram to share their vibrant dance routines under the #WhatJhumkaChallenge. Notably, Alia and Ranveer themselves joined in the fun, creating a lively reel that showcased their undeniable chemistry and infectious dance moves. With their dynamic performances and the film’s impressive music, the excitement surrounding Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to soar, building anticipation for its highly awaited release.

Ranveer Singh shares the video

In the video, we can see the two all decked up in their stylish quirky casual avatars. The duo gave off nothing but goals with their fashion dos. Alia can be seen wearing a beautiful blue baggy sweatshirt, on the other hand, Ranveer decked up in a stylish pink baggy sweatshirt. The two gave off goals. While they goof it up together, Karan Johar joins in and prompts, ‘What Jhumka’

Check out below-

Did you enjoy watching the video? Let us know in the comments.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News