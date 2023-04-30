ADVERTISEMENT
Runway 34: Rakul Preet Singh drops unseen BTS moments with Big B

Rakul Preet Singh drops pictures from Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Apr,2023 13:35:15
Rakul Preet Singh has been continuously impressing her fans with her evolving acting abilities. She has showcased her growth and versatility at every instance of her career. Among her remarkable performances on screen, her portrayal of Ms. Tanya Albuquerque, a first officer, in the movie Runway 34, stands out as a standout role. The movie clocks a year anniversary, and with that, the actress has now shared unseen BTS moments with Big B from the sets.

Rakul Preet Singh shares BTS pictures

As the film celebrated its one-year anniversary of release, the talented actress took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes images, giving fans a glimpse into the making of the film. In the pictures, we can see Rakul all decked up in her stylish formal suit. While on the other hand Amitabh Bachchan looked grand like always in his black suit topped on his white formal shirt.

Sharing the pictures, Rakul wrote, “When I had a starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan sir” and added, “Throwback to runway 34”

Work Front

Rakul Preet Singh’s journey in the Indian film industry began in 2009 when she made her acting debut in the Kannada film ‘Gilli.’ However, it was not until 2014 that she made her mark in the Telugu film industry with her performance in the film ‘Venkatadri Express,’ which earned her critical acclaim and recognition. Rakul’s Bollywood debut was with the film ‘Yaariyan’ in 2014, which was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. Rakul became popular nationwide after the movie.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

